Picnic tables, much like the campfire ring, are a place where RVers and campers share some of the best meals and conversation. Wouldn’t you agree? Both gathering places are special to our lifestyle and both places are cherished among family and friends.

Cooking outdoors has many benefits to RVers (no smelly RV, no making the RV 100 degrees…), but eating outdoors has many benefits too, more mental-health wise, but still!

How often do you eat a meal at a picnic table? Is it a part of your dinner routine at every campground you go to? Do you tend to eat lunches at picnic tables when you day trip to new places? Or do you never really eat at a picnic table?

After you vote, please leave a comment. Tell us about your favorite meal at your favorite picnic table—we know you have a memory of it!