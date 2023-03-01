Tuesday, February 28, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How often do you eat a meal at a picnic table?

By RV Travel
0

Picnic tables, much like the campfire ring, are a place where RVers and campers share some of the best meals and conversation. Wouldn’t you agree? Both gathering places are special to our lifestyle and both places are cherished among family and friends.

Cooking outdoors has many benefits to RVers (no smelly RV, no making the RV 100 degrees…), but eating outdoors has many benefits too, more mental-health wise, but still!

How often do you eat a meal at a picnic table? Is it a part of your dinner routine at every campground you go to? Do you tend to eat lunches at picnic tables when you day trip to new places? Or do you never really eat at a picnic table?

After you vote, please leave a comment. Tell us about your favorite meal at your favorite picnic table—we know you have a memory of it!

Previous article
A creative way to get a free long-term RV site
Next article
Is this your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.