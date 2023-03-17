Thursday, March 16, 2023

Reader Polls

Will you do something special today for St. Patrick’s Day?

By RV Travel
If you didn’t get the memo, today is St. Patrick’s Day! That means everyone who is even .001 percent Irish celebrates and calls themselves Irish! It also means you should be eating corned beef and drinking a Guinness!

Will you do something today to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Go out to eat? Go to an Irish pub? An event or festival? Will you just stay in but cook something Irish?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us how you plan to celebrate. Sláinte! 🍀

Diane McGovern
4 hours ago

Does wearing green while I’m working count? 🤔🍀 –Diane at RVtravel.com

