Thursday, March 23, 2023

Reader Polls

Did you buy any Girl Scout Cookies this year?

By RV Travel
0

Girl Scout Cookie “season” has sadly, but deliciously, come to an end. Are you as sad as we are? Or did you not even know it was the time?

Since COVID began, Girl Scout Cookie sales have moved online, so it’s been easier to support your favorite Girl Scout from far away. Still, Girl Scouts made their way outdoors to stand in front of grocery stores and other locations across the country, where you may have been tempted by a shy little, “Would you like to buy some Girl Scout Cookies?” as you left the store. Come on, who can resist those faces?!

Wineries and breweries even started hosting Girl Scout Cookie and wine/beer pairings this year, which became quite popular. Many of these events even sold out!

Here’s Editor Emily Woodbury’s dog, Astor, at Spoiled Dog Winery (you don’t say!) with a Girl Scout Cookie and wine pairing on Whidbey Island, WA.

Did you buy any Girl Scout Cookies this year? If so, more than one time or just once? Did you buy them in person or order online?

RVer busted for extensive fake ID lab inside ‘stolen’ trailer
Is this your RV?

