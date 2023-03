Cooking outside, whether it’s on a small camping stove, a big grill, a BBQ, or over a campfire, is something that goes hand-in-hand with camping and RVing. Oh, and how could we forget those deluxe outdoor kitchens some RVs have these days?

How often do you cook outside? Every night? Once a week? A few times a year? Never? After you vote in today’s poll, tell us how and what you usually cook outside. Come on, go ahead and make us hungry (we’re already hungry so it won’t be hard!).