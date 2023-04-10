On a typical day, how far do you usually walk?

Perhaps you wear a Fitbit or an Apple Watch and you know exactly how many steps you take and how many miles you walk in a day. Others of you may not know that you actually walk 2.72 miles in a day, and that’s just around the campground, to the laundry facilities, taking the dog for a short loop and back!

But if you had to take a guess (or if you know exactly) how far, how many miles, do you think you walk in a day? Do you think it’s just about a half mile? 2 miles? 4? 5? Take a guess and let us know in today’s poll. Thanks!