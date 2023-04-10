Sunday, April 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

On a typical day, how far do you usually walk?

By RV Travel
0

Perhaps you wear a Fitbit or an Apple Watch and you know exactly how many steps you take and how many miles you walk in a day. Others of you may not know that you actually walk 2.72 miles in a day, and that’s just around the campground, to the laundry facilities, taking the dog for a short loop and back!

But if you had to take a guess (or if you know exactly) how far, how many miles, do you think you walk in a day? Do you think it’s just about a half mile? 2 miles? 4? 5? Take a guess and let us know in today’s poll. Thanks!

Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1099
Next article
Everything you need to know about buying an RV lot

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE