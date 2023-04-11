Monday, April 10, 2023

Has your RV been “in the shop” for repairs in the last year?

As you know (maybe all too well), RVs have to go to the shop for many reasons—some major reasons, some minor reasons. And, unless you’re extremely handy, sometimes taking your RV into the shop is the only option to get things fixed. No, we won’t mention wait times… ugh.

Has your RV been in the shop for any type of repair or repairs within the last year? If it has, will you share with us in the comments what for? If it hasn’t, well, we’re crossing our fingers for you…

Comments

Will B.
21 minutes ago

Pretty sure I wouldn’t even bother with a shop. Unless it’s catastrophic, or I have a definitely-nailed-down appointment in the future. It’s pretty much “me or a mobile tech”.

