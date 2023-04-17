How many people can comfortably dine at your RV’s dinette?

Most RVs used to come with a dinette. Now, more and more RVs are coming with tables and chairs, and some of them are really nice! But if you still have a dinette, how many people can comfortably sit at it? Please note the word “comfortably”… not all eight of your friends want to be crammed in there for dinner! We know it depends on the size of your RV’s dinette, but we still want to know.

Some dinettes say they’re designed for four people but may only fit two comfortably. Others are designed for six but really only seat four… sound familiar?

