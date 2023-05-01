Sunday, April 30, 2023

Have you ever flown first class on a commercial airline flight?

Photo credit: PYONKO OMEYAMA, Wikimedia Commons

First class is nice! More legroom, free beverages (alcoholic and not), sometimes blankets, pillows, and TV screens. Hey, now many first class seats are in private suites and the chairs lay flat and turn into beds. That’s nice!

Have you ever flown first class on a commercial airline flight? If so, do you always fly first class or was it a one-time deal? Perhaps you used to fly first class for work? If you’ve never flown first class, would you like to or do you not really care? Answer those questions in the poll below and feel free to elaborate in the comments below.

