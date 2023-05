When you’re at a campground or RV park, do you like to socialize with your fellow campers? Is a visit to a campground or RV park not complete unless you make a few friends, maybe sit around a campfire or meet up for a cocktail hour? Or do you generally prefer to keep to yourself?

We suppose your answer probably depends on if you consider yourself to be extroverted or introverted, but maybe at a campground, it doesn’t matter. It is nice knowing your neighbors, after all.