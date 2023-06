Having a bear wander into your campsite in a tent? Scary. Having a bear wander into your campsite in an RV? Kinda fun. Well, until you have to take Fido or Fifi for their nighttime walk… then things could be a bit scary.

Have you ever had a bear wander into your campsite? If so, has it happened more than once? If not at your campsite, has one wandered into the campground or RV park you were camped at? What was your reaction?

Please leave a comment and tell us all about it!