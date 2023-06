According to AASA.org (The School Superintendents Association aka American Association of School Administrators), there are currently 1.2 million military children of active-duty members worldwide right now. Were you one of those children? Were you raised in a military family?

If so, after you vote please leave a comment and share your experience (if you’re willing). There’s a good chance you’ll connect with many other military family readers. Wouldn’t that be nice!