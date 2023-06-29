Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you or your partner use a sleep apnea (CPAP) machine?

Photo credit: myupchar.com, Wikimedia Commons

CPAP machines provide an effective solution to obstructive sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

We know many RVers use these devices, but we wonder how many. One concern with using the machine while RVing is maintaining a dependable source of electricity, which can be a problem. A few inexpensive RVs may not even have electric plugs near the bed, making it an extra challenge to use the machines.

What about you and/or your partner? Do you use a CPAP machine?

