Think about where you were 10 years ago. Do you remember? How old were you? Think about your life back then. Was it so different from what it is now?

Do you think you’re more or less satisfied with your life as it is right now than you were 10 years ago?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us why you’re more or less satisfied, if you’re willing to share. We’re curious to hear some of your stories.