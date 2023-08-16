Do you take more photos with your phone or a dedicated camera?

Look! A bear! Right over there! Can you believe it? What will you grab to take a picture of it? Your phone or your camera?

Do you tend to take more photos with your phone or a dedicated camera? Do you always have a camera glued to your hip, or do you rarely take photos? Curious minds are, well, curious…

And if you’re interested in taking better photos, just know it’s all about the lighting. Read Nanci Dixon’s article about lighting here. And if you want to take better photos with your phone, check these out. They’ll make your phone photography look professional!