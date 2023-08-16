Thursday, August 17, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you take more photos with your phone or a dedicated camera?

By RV Travel
1

Look! A bear! Right over there! Can you believe it? What will you grab to take a picture of it? Your phone or your camera?

Do you tend to take more photos with your phone or a dedicated camera? Do you always have a camera glued to your hip, or do you rarely take photos? Curious minds are, well, curious…

And if you’re interested in taking better photos, just know it’s all about the lighting. Read Nanci Dixon’s article about lighting here. And if you want to take better photos with your phone, check these out. They’ll make your phone photography look professional!

Previous article
Glacier National Park’s future: Public input requested
Next article
Pros and cons of buying a used Class C rental from Cruise America

What's up with the comments?

We had to turn off our extra comment features this weekend due to technical problems.
We're in the process of transferring to a new commenting service, more on that soon.

Comments

  1. Would be interesting to see a graph on camera sales over the years since cell phones with cameras became so popular, especially for recent years with the high quality cell phone cameras and high megapixels

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE