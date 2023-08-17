Thursday, August 17, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Have you ever eaten snails?

By RV Travel
0

When you think of snails, there are probably two things that come to mind: pesky garden destroyers and/or butter and garlic. Where does the butter and garlic come in, you ask? Escargot! (That’s the French word for snails, by the way.)

Snails are eaten around the world, but mostly around the Mediterranean region, mostly in France, as well as in Africa and Southeast Asia. Snails were always on the dinner table of Ancient Greek and Roman people.

Have you ever eaten snails? If so, did you like them? If not, would you ever eat them if they were put in front of you? Hey, anything in garlic and butter (and in France, parsley, too) is delicious, isn’t it? You won’t even know…

Previous article
Looking at the new CURT CrossWing fifth wheel hitch
Next article
An RV waterpark! Is Florida’s Splash RV Resort worth it?

What's up with the comments?

We had to turn off our extra comment features this weekend due to technical problems.
We're in the process of transferring to a new commenting service, more on that soon.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE