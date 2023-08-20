Sunday, August 20, 2023

Have you ever been bitten by a tick that you had to remove from your body?

By RV Travel
Ticks are NO fun! If you, or someone you know, has been bitten by one, you certainly know this to be true.

As RVers, it’s important you know where ticks are most commonly found and how you can avoid being bit by one. Since they’re so prevalent, we’ve written quite a few articles about them so you know the dangers and how to avoid them. Find those articles here.

Have you ever been bitten by a tick that you had to remove from your body? What was that experience like and where were you? Tell us in the comments after you vote.

