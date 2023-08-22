What flavor milkshake do you like best?

Some of us like chocolate. Some of us like vanilla. Some of us like strawberry. Some of us like mint chocolate and some of us like peanut butter. We’re talking about milkshake flavors, of course!

If you were given a choice between a chocolate, vanilla or strawberry milkshake, which would you choose? Or do you not like any of those and you’d choose another flavor? (Only choose “other” if you really don’t like chocolate, vanilla or strawberry shakes.) If you don’t like milkshakes at all, we think you’re nuts! No, we don’t, but we wish you did!