Tuesday, September 19, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

What do you think is the number one problem that RV mobile techs are asked to fix?

By RV Travel
0
A tech performing a trailer brake inspection

We’re guessing there’s a good chance that you’ve had to use an RV mobile tech to come out and fix a problem with your RV. And if not, consider yourself lucky. (Hmmm… we see a future poll question here…) Are we right? Have you ever used a mobile tech?

Either way, today we want you to take a guess: What do you think the number one problem is that RV mobile techs are called to fix? Is it RV refrigerators? Awnings? A/Cs? Roofs? Take a guess. As soon as you vote, you’ll be able to see how others answered.

And nope, we’re not telling you the real answer today! But we are working on an article about it, so stay tuned… it’s coming soon!

Previous article
Simple hacks and tricks I’ve discovered that make RVing easier than ever!
Next article
Trail of Confusion: Navigating the crossroads of trailer safety chain hookup

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE