Are you shy?

The official definition of “shy,” since it may mean different things to different people, from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is: “easily frightened,” or “disposed to avoid a person or thing,” or “hesitant in committing oneself.” The Oxford Dictionary defines shy as: “being reserved or having or showing nervousness or timidity in the company of other people.” That’s probably the definition most of you shy people can relate to.

Do you consider yourself shy? If so, are you usually shy all the time or only in specific situations? Feel free to leave a comment after you vote.