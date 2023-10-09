Monday, October 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How often do you buy a lottery ticket?

By RV Travel
0

How often do you buy a lottery ticket? Do you buy one on a regular basis or do you wait for a particular date? Perhaps you buy yourself one every year on your birthday, or on your lucky-number date.

According to Gallup News, approximately half of Americans have bought a state lotto ticket within the last year. The U.S. Census Bureau says that of those who buy tickets, they each spend an average of about $86 per month on lotto tickets. That includes everything from scratch-off tickets that come from vending machines to Powerball and Mega Millions entries.

If you don’t buy lotto tickets, perhaps you gamble in other ways (poker, anyone?). But that’s a poll for another day.

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 9, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE