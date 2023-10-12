Wine drinkers: Do you usually opt for white or red wine?

If you like wine, you probably tend to favor white or red (or rosé), right? Research from YouGov.com found that 60 percent of Americans enjoy an occasional glass of wine. Out of that 60 percent, 34 percent drink wine at least once a month. So what kind of wine is America’s favorite?

Red wine is more popular than white or rosé, the research says. Within that, Merlot is the most popular type of red, followed by Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, then Zinfandel. The favorite for white wine? Moscato.

So, if you were to pour yourself a glass right now, what would it be? Tell us below. Thanks. (And cheers!)