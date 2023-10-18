Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Reader Polls

Have you ever visited the California Redwoods?

By Emily Woodbury
0

I just got back from a long trip around California and spent a few days in the Redwoods. It was my third time there, but it didn’t matter—I was in just as much awe as I was the first time I visited. They are so darn HUGE!

My road trip companion, Cait, tiny among the trees.

Have you ever visited the California Redwoods? If so, have you been more than once? If not, would you like to go or do you not really have any desire to? Trust me, you’ve never seen anything like those beautiful giants. They are absolutely worth a visit (or two or three or four!).

As always, thanks for voting.

Emily Woodbury
Emily Woodburyhttps://www.rvtravel.com
Emily Woodbury is the editor here at RVtravel.com. She was lucky enough to grow up alongside two traveling parents, one domestically by RV (yep, Chuck Woodbury) and the other for international adventures, and has been lucky to see a great deal of our world (and counting!). She lives near Seattle with her dog and chickens. When she's not cranking out 365+ newsletters for RVtravel.com she's hiking, cooking or, well, probably traveling.
