How many RVs do you own?

This may seem like a crazy question, and we’re sure that by far the majority of you will tell us that you own just one RV, but we may be surprised…
On our many Facebook groups, we often see people posting about how they own more than one RV. Perhaps they own one to travel in, and the other is parked on a lot somewhere that they fly to each year to spend a season. Maybe they own one RV that they travel in but they also own a few vintage RVs–hey, a vintage RV collection sounds pretty cool!
So tell us, do you own more than one RV? If so, please leave a comment and explain your answer. We’re very curious! Thank you!
Currently 4 camping units. 95 Dutchmen 26′ TT (gave to son, but still titled in my name),
07 Wildcat 29′ TT (for sale), 98 RoadTrek D190P Class B (my fishing/hunting/tailgating rig), 04 Coachmen 300QB Class A (recent acquisition for our planned winter snowbird adventures).
Wife and I have an agreement, that when we put on less than 5,000 miles/year, the Class A will be sold. Same applies to the RoadTrek (but that ain’t go’na happen)!
Have a classic for travel and what is designated as an rv (based on needing a vehicle tag) a park model
One TT is plenty, thank you
We have three. A class C that is our main unit. We bought a boat last year, so we also bought a Lance truck camper so we can take the boat with us and camp as well (and be able to launch the boat). We also have a ‘84 Avion that we lived in while building our house out in the country. Now it’s our guest house. Yeah, I know it’s a lot to keep up with. I never get bored 😁
Sold the boat so I’m down to one.
Two a 2006 Monaco knight & 2023 Ethos 20T class B. Will be putting the Knight on market very soon. It’s become too much for me to handle with arthritic hands.
Currently we are between RVs
We own two travel trailers, an ’01 CrossRoads 32′ and a ’98 Layton 22′. However, we also own a ’68 MGB roadster and a ’36 Hudson Terraplane 2-door sedan. They are our ‘fun to go someplace’ vehicles.
I answered two. One is my Toy Hauler and the other is the small pop up Bunkhouse that I pull behind my motorcycle. We used the Bunkhouse for 28 years before buying the toy hauler.
TWO if you count my motorcycle since its used for recreation also, but for the sake of the survey I picked ONE! Only two years ago we had 2 but sold the one since the kids got their own camper.
Enough to keep up with one. Though I know some individuals have three. One for long travel, one for short travel and one for hunting. Then a separate truck for each with a 1500/250/3500. All I see is dollar signs in maintenance.
RV #1- 34′ 3-slide TT that resides in a RV Park and is used as a winter home. We had it commercially moved from the dealer to the park. We hire all other moves and have saved a bundle by not having a big tow vehicle. RV #2- a 21′ TT that can be towed with a crossover SUV. It gets us back&forth to RV #1, and can be used year-round for easy touring and camping. Inexpensive dry parking at the RV Park in the winter and no-cost storage at the house in the summer. In our opinion we have the best parts of most aspects of RVing.
Might be two next month. Have a Hanger Queen that’s been in shop for three months. Lightning strike did the electronics in.
I only “own” one but actually, only half of it is mine. The bank has the other part.
Too Funny!!
Only 1/2 as well. HRH “The Princess” owns 1/2 so she tells me; frequently!!
Good thing I’m Deaf; so I’m told.
We all know the traditional definition of RV. But isn’t a bicycle “recreational” if being ridden for pleasure rather than basic transportation? What about the little sports car resulting from a mid-life or old-age crisis; that would also seem to be a “recreational” vehicle. Or even a four-wheeler or snowmobile or motorcycle could be classified as “recreational.” If restricted to a trailer or a self propelled vehicle providing living facilities then I own only one at the moment. I fail to see any need for more than one. But if I consider all the “vehicle” I own and use for recreational purposes, the number is much higher. I did NOT vote in the poll so as not to skew the numbers.