How many RVs do you own?

This may seem like a crazy question, and we’re sure that by far the majority of you will tell us that you own just one RV, but we may be surprised…

On our many Facebook groups, we often see people posting about how they own more than one RV. Perhaps they own one to travel in, and the other is parked on a lot somewhere that they fly to each year to spend a season. Maybe they own one RV that they travel in but they also own a few vintage RVs–hey, a vintage RV collection sounds pretty cool!

So tell us, do you own more than one RV? If so, please leave a comment and explain your answer. We’re very curious! Thank you!