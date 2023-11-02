Thursday, November 2, 2023

Do you like to play Bingo?

Back in about 1530, the lotto was being played in Italy. In the 18th century, an at-home version of the lotto, called Tombola, was created in Naples. This version had the addition of cards, tokens and the calling out of numbers. The game gained in popularity and spread across Europe. The French version, Le Lotta, appeared in 1778. The game featured 27 squares in columns and rows. This led to Bingo’s modern design.

In the early 1920s in America, Hugh J. Ward created the standardized game of Bingo for carnivals around Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He had the game copyrighted and even published a rule book. And so goes the history of Bingo!

Do you enjoy playing Bingo? A lot? A little? Not really? Or perhaps you never play so you don’t really have a care either way. Come on, tell us!

And if you want to play Bingo at home or in your RV, you can!

