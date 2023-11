We have weekly staff and writer meetings here at RVtravel.com, and motorhome suspension comes up a lot. Why? Because it can be such a big issue for motorhome owners!

If you’re a motorhome owner, how would you describe your rig’s suspension? Wonderful? Good? Adequate? Poor? Terrible?

Please, after you vote remember to leave a comment. You could help other motorhome owners out. Thank you!