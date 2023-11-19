Sunday, November 19, 2023

Reader Polls

Which kind of chocolate is your favorite: dark, milk, or white?

By RV Travel
Yes, we admit, we’ve had sweets on our minds a lot lately. There’s just something about this cool, crisp weather that makes us want to indulge. OK, you’re right. We want to indulge year-round, but cut us a break, will you?

If you had to pick your favorite kind out of the three main types of chocolate – dark, milk, or white – which would you pick? [BTW, we know that white chocolate is technically not considered “real” chocolate, since it doesn’t contain cocoa solids, but it does contain cocoa butter. So, now you don’t need to give us grief for including white “chocolate” in our survey.] We know you might like two of them about the same, but if you could only pick one, which would you choose?

OK, we can’t write anymore. We’ve got to go get some chocolate from the pantry… Thanks for voting!

Comments

