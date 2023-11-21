Pick your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes

We know it’s hard to pick just one favorite Thanksgiving dish, which is why you can choose up to two in today’s poll. What’s your favorite? Are you partial to the turkey or ham? The potatoes? The green beans? Or do you scarf everything down with hopes that means you’ll get to the dessert course faster?
We like the turkey and stuffing the best. No, no, the turkey and mac n cheese. No.. the mac n cheese and the sweet potatoes! No… the… Ugh! We like them all!
If you select “other,” please tell us what your favorite dish or dishes are in the comments. Come on, make us drool!
Noodles
Turnips and brussel sprouts, since we only had them at Thanksgiving. I didn’t know until later that my dad never went hungry in the Depression, but his father was a country doctor and the farmers paid with whatever they were growing. One year was a bumper crop of turnips and that’s mostly what they all ate that year. Ever after he only had turnips at Thanksgiving, to celebrate that they weren’t poor anymore.
Other main meat: Prime rib!
This is like asking me which two of my grand kids I like best. I love all! Same with all the items listed in the poll. My wife has asked me to not tell any thanksgiving jokes at the family dinner. I don’t know if I can quit cold turkey!
🤪 Have a great Thanksgiving, Jay. I’m sure you’ll keep your family in stitches, despite your wife’s request (plea?).🤣 –Diane at RVtravel.com
Lutefisk and Lefse, bring back old memories!!
Duck and Minnesota Wild Rice
Cranberry relish (must have walnuts in it) and dessert.
Should have been an “all of the above” choice!
Sweet potatoes with marshmallows melted on top.
that is so unfair, only two items! I can’t do it. I like and eat so many of those they are all the best. Heck, it’s thanksgiving how can I pick only 2?
I agree!!!!!!
I agree! 1. Turkey, 2. Stuffing, 3. Mashed potatoes, 4. Gravy, 5. Cranberries, 6. Green beans, 7. White wine, 8. Rhubarb pie, 9. Coffee, 10. Godfather (Amaretto/Whiskey) & 11. a Cigar.
Agree but leave out 6 and 11
Agree completely. I enjoy the whole entire meal!
I chose Turkey and other: The other being all of the above. Not possible to select just 2 of these items!
My favorite Thanksgiving dish is crab legs from Northern cold water. We haven’t done turkey for years as our family tradition. And yes, I buy all the crab legs necessary to feed the mob. Any leftover crab is made into sandwich filling.
You didn’t let me choose turkey twice.
My wife Toni makes an awesome Baked Vegetable Medley I think it’s the favorite dish on our Thanksgiving table, even the kids love the vegetables! You sure have made it hard to just pick 2 as favorites! Happy Thanksgiving to all
Snoopy
Thanks, Snoopy! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours, as well. Now I’m curious about your wife’s Baked Vegetable Medley.🤔 Take care.🤗 –Diane
all of the above (and add deviled eggs!)
Remember, never trust a skinny cook.
👍🤣 Good point, Notch! Thanks. And deviled eggs–yum! Have a very Happy Thanksgiving.🤗 –Diane at RVtravel.com
I picked stuffing and cranberry because this is the only time of year we serve these.
Being a vegetarian for 33 years , it’s a Holiday I just love, but no Turkey for me..
I’ll eat the sides and leave mine for others. Leaving for Destin on Friday.. anyone in Destin?
Gravy and dressing is one side dish, should not be listed as separate. Just my opinion, Happy eating
Needs to be a third choice. Turkey, stuffing and sweet potatoes are must.
I actually love turkey just hate carving it. If given a choice, I might choose venison over turkey. Venison would have been part of the first Thanksgiving celebration along with fish and waterfowl. I’m not so sure about dressing (Stuffing) but I love it. It was around in Roman times but wasn’t really popular until the 1880s.
My two favorite dishes are:
1. The dinner plate. Must be large and a bonus would be deep to hold all of the great food without spilling.
2. The dessert plate, same requirements as above.
Have a Happy and Healthy Thanksgiving!
Mike, you’ve got me wondering if I use the extra turkey platter we have as a dinner plate would my family laugh at me or be impressed!!! 🤔
I would say, “ Be impressed”, and move out of your way for elbow room at the table!
Happy Thanksgiving