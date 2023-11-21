Pick your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes

We know it’s hard to pick just one favorite Thanksgiving dish, which is why you can choose up to two in today’s poll. What’s your favorite? Are you partial to the turkey or ham? The potatoes? The green beans? Or do you scarf everything down with hopes that means you’ll get to the dessert course faster?

We like the turkey and stuffing the best. No, no, the turkey and mac n cheese. No.. the mac n cheese and the sweet potatoes! No… the… Ugh! We like them all!

If you select “other,” please tell us what your favorite dish or dishes are in the comments. Come on, make us drool!