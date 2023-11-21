Thursday, November 23, 2023

Pick your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes

By RV Travel
We know it’s hard to pick just one favorite Thanksgiving dish, which is why you can choose up to two in today’s poll. What’s your favorite? Are you partial to the turkey or ham? The potatoes? The green beans? Or do you scarf everything down with hopes that means you’ll get to the dessert course faster?

We like the turkey and stuffing the best. No, no, the turkey and mac n cheese. No.. the mac n cheese and the sweet potatoes! No… the… Ugh! We like them all!

If you select “other,” please tell us what your favorite dish or dishes are in the comments. Come on, make us drool!

Terry Hillegas (@guest_262384)
8 hours ago
Noodles

Mitzi Agnew Giles and Ed Giles (@guest_262380)
10 hours ago
Turnips and brussel sprouts, since we only had them at Thanksgiving. I didn’t know until later that my dad never went hungry in the Depression, but his father was a country doctor and the farmers paid with whatever they were growing. One year was a bumper crop of turnips and that’s mostly what they all ate that year. Ever after he only had turnips at Thanksgiving, to celebrate that they weren’t poor anymore.

Tom Mac (@guest_262358)
12 hours ago
Other main meat: Prime rib!

Jay J (@guest_262352)
14 hours ago
This is like asking me which two of my grand kids I like best. I love all! Same with all the items listed in the poll. My wife has asked me to not tell any thanksgiving jokes at the family dinner. I don’t know if I can quit cold turkey!

Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
🤪 Have a great Thanksgiving, Jay. I’m sure you’ll keep your family in stitches, despite your wife’s request (plea?).🤣 –Diane at RVtravel.com

Swede'nTexas (@guest_262339)
15 hours ago
Lutefisk and Lefse, bring back old memories!!

Jerry X Shea (@guest_262337)
15 hours ago
Duck and Minnesota Wild Rice

Gary W. (@guest_262330)
16 hours ago
Cranberry relish (must have walnuts in it) and dessert.

Marci Burton (@guest_262325)
17 hours ago
Should have been an “all of the above” choice!

Bob P (@guest_262315)
18 hours ago
Sweet potatoes with marshmallows melted on top.

Bob R (@guest_262311)
18 hours ago
that is so unfair, only two items! I can’t do it. I like and eat so many of those they are all the best. Heck, it’s thanksgiving how can I pick only 2?

Marie Beschen (@guest_262314)
18 hours ago
I agree!!!!!!

John Macatee (@guest_262320)
17 hours ago
I agree! 1. Turkey, 2. Stuffing, 3. Mashed potatoes, 4. Gravy, 5. Cranberries, 6. Green beans, 7. White wine, 8. Rhubarb pie, 9. Coffee, 10. Godfather (Amaretto/Whiskey) & 11. a Cigar.

Tom (@guest_262332)
16 hours ago
Agree but leave out 6 and 11

Bill Byerly (@guest_262324)
17 hours ago
Agree completely. I enjoy the whole entire meal!

DW/ND (@guest_262334)
16 hours ago
I chose Turkey and other: The other being all of the above. Not possible to select just 2 of these items!

1SG Ben (@guest_262310)
18 hours ago
My favorite Thanksgiving dish is crab legs from Northern cold water. We haven’t done turkey for years as our family tradition. And yes, I buy all the crab legs necessary to feed the mob. Any leftover crab is made into sandwich filling.

Heckman Kenn (@guest_262307)
18 hours ago
You didn’t let me choose turkey twice.

Dave (@guest_262306)
18 hours ago
My wife Toni makes an awesome Baked Vegetable Medley I think it’s the favorite dish on our Thanksgiving table, even the kids love the vegetables! You sure have made it hard to just pick 2 as favorites! Happy Thanksgiving to all
Snoopy

Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
Thanks, Snoopy! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours, as well. Now I’m curious about your wife’s Baked Vegetable Medley.🤔 Take care.🤗 –Diane

Notch (@guest_262302)
19 hours ago
all of the above (and add deviled eggs!)

Remember, never trust a skinny cook.

Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
👍🤣 Good point, Notch! Thanks. And deviled eggs–yum! Have a very Happy Thanksgiving.🤗 –Diane at RVtravel.com

Joe (@guest_262301)
19 hours ago
I picked stuffing and cranberry because this is the only time of year we serve these.

Patty (@guest_262300)
19 hours ago
Being a vegetarian for 33 years , it’s a Holiday I just love, but no Turkey for me..
I’ll eat the sides and leave mine for others. Leaving for Destin on Friday.. anyone in Destin?

Primo Rudy's Roadhouse (@guest_262296)
19 hours ago
Gravy and dressing is one side dish, should not be listed as separate. Just my opinion, Happy eating

Bob (@guest_262286)
20 hours ago
Needs to be a third choice. Turkey, stuffing and sweet potatoes are must.

Roy (@guest_262282)
20 hours ago
I actually love turkey just hate carving it. If given a choice, I might choose venison over turkey. Venison would have been part of the first Thanksgiving celebration along with fish and waterfowl. I’m not so sure about dressing (Stuffing) but I love it. It was around in Roman times but wasn’t really popular until the 1880s.

Mike Albert (@guest_262280)
20 hours ago
My two favorite dishes are:
1. The dinner plate. Must be large and a bonus would be deep to hold all of the great food without spilling.
2. The dessert plate, same requirements as above.

Have a Happy and Healthy Thanksgiving!

Scott & Beth B. (@guest_262304)
19 hours ago
Mike, you’ve got me wondering if I use the extra turkey platter we have as a dinner plate would my family laugh at me or be impressed!!! 🤔

Mike Albert (@guest_262333)
16 hours ago
I would say, “ Be impressed”, and move out of your way for elbow room at the table!
Happy Thanksgiving

