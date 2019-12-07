How much do you pay to store your RV when not using it?

If you’re not a full-time RVer, then you need to store your rig somewhere when you’re not using it. Some lucky folks have room on their property. But others, probably most RVers, need to store it somewhere else, and often that involves a fee.
So our question today is, how much do you pay to store your RV?
We’re fortunate to live far enough off the road where we can keep our rv next to the house. Being spoiled like this means I could never live anywhere where we don’t have 24/7 access to my camper.
Bought a house that has a RV garage. Moved here to Utah from Calif. where I was paying $190 month for storing my 35ft 5th wheel. Nice to be able to work on it inside and not to worry about weather outside.
Another Palm Coast, FL resident here. Ridge Gardner’s comment about Palm Coast rules is correct—we are only allowed to have our RVs at home three out of any seven days unless we are prepping for a trip or performing maintenance on our rigs. We pay $79 a month for storage that is about six or seven miles from our house. It is out in the open storage on gravel with no electricity, but gated with security cameras and attentive staff six days a week. 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM access. Our slot is easy in and out.
$109 per month. Too much, but here in Palm Coast, FL residents who own RVs have no choice. City ordinance forbids keeping any kind of RV, boat or trailer on your own property for more than three days at a time. Needless to say, the RV Storage business is a booming industry in town. The conspiracy theorist in me could go on with some insensitive remarks, but I’ll restrain myself.