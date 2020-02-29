If stocks continue to plummet are you worried about paying your bills?

This past week was a terrible time for the U.S. stock market. The three major stock indexes posted their worst weekly percentage drops since the financial crisis, as coronavirus (COVID-19) fears mount.
It dropped 3,583 points this week, including its worst one-day point drop in history on Thursday. On a percentage basis, Thursday’s 4.4% slump was the worst performance since February 2018. It was its worst week since October 2008, as it fell 12.4%.
Does this worry you? If the stock market slide continues do you fear it will impact your income — what you need to pay your monthly bills and live comfortably? It will be interesting to see how the readers of RVtravel.com feel about this.
