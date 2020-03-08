Have you ever stayed overnight in your RV in a Cabela’s parking lot?

(We’re rerunning this poll this week because there were technical difficulties with it last week.)

Many RVers routinely spend the night in their RV in a Walmart parking lot. But many report they also stay in Cabela’s parking lots. How about you?

Cindy
No, there aren’t a lot of them around and none where we’ve needed to stay. Otherwise, we certainly would.

6 days ago
Captn John
No poll but I’ve never stayed in any parking lot ~~ not since 1976!

6 days ago
CRAIG T NEAL
Since you updated the polling program, I no longer can see the poll in order to vote.

6 days ago
Matt Colie
In actual fact, Cabela’s has been a preferred ONP for us for years. They just about all have potable water available and many had a dump free or cheap. One of our great disappointments was when the city of Hammond forced that Cabela’s to stop allowing us to stop there for the night. So, now we don’t stop there at all. A few miles east is a Bass Pro.

6 days ago
Curt Rigney
Poll did not show on page but, our answer is no, we’ve not stayed at a Cabela’s.

6 days ago
Joni Weed
No poll. Yes, we have stayed at several, and also utilized dump stations at others. At Sydney, in the RV park, in Minnesota, in Utah. We shop through, sometimes eat at their restaurants, and enjoy looking at the exhibits.

6 days ago
Cheryl E Lane
The poll was missing, but yes, I have stayed at a Cabela’s overnight. And I have used their dump stations, without an overnight stay, after buying something in the store.

6 days ago
Doris Van Hoven
We stayed at the Sydney Cabelas. A nasty early winter storm was coming in and they went door to door to warn all the RVers. We fled, barely keeping ahead of the storm, thanks to the early warning. I later read that thousands of livestock perished and many RVers were trapped by the drifted snow.

6 days ago
Marcia GB in MA
Poll isn’t showing up. No, we’ve never stayed at Cabela’s but have thought about it.

6 days ago
Kitty W
No poll. We’ve stayed Cabelas parliament g lots in our travels and also stayed at their Rv Park in Sidney, Nebraska.

6 days ago
Glenn
Answer is no and no poll showing up on page.

6 days ago
Leon54173
No Poll – tried refreshing and different browsers.

Never stayed in a Cabela’s

6 days ago
Betty Sellers
No Poll available

6 days ago
Thomas Kemp
The poll window did not showup, only your newsletter sign-up block.

6 days ago
Corkey
No Cabelas. Hasn’t been one close when time to stop. Haven’t seen a poll in several days….ad or no ad.

6 days ago
Laz and Jonnie
Yes

6 days ago
Richard
No poll …. yes and will stay again. Quiet areas aside from the parking lot with a sewer hookup too.

6 days ago
Steven Riley
Yes we stay at Cabela’s in Maine and Hamburg, PA. Maine has a pay dump station.
Both places welcome RV’s and keep you away from the trucker parking so you sleep through the night!

6 days ago
Robert Murphy
Yes we have stayed at a Cabela’s, nice quiet RV parking lots. We were the only ones there

6 days ago
Pat
I’ve stayed at Cabella’s several times. The free stay and the dump have been invaluable when traveling through the urban areas of the east coast.

6 days ago