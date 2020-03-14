If you were in the market right now to buy a new model RV, would you go ahead or postpone for awhile?

0

If you have been seriously thinking of buying a new RV soon, would you go ahead with a purchase or wait awhile to see what happens with the uncertain economy?

It may take a second for the poll to load, so please stand by.

Please leave a comment.

 

 

