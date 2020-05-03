Do you need full- or part-time employment to make ends meet?

The unemployment rate is hitting record highs, perhaps even heading higher than during the Great Depression. About 30 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last two months alone and, sadly, more will follow. For some, that’s devastating. For others, whose income comes from pensions, Social Security, investments or other sources, having a job is not necessary to make ends meet.

What about you? Do you need to work full-time to pay your bills? Or does part-time work keep you in the black?

Or do you take a job seasonally, for example working at an Amazon warehouse during the holiday season, or part-time for a few months in the summer as a work camper at an RV park?

If you are self-employed, that counts, too. Maybe you sew doll clothes and sell them at flea markets. . .

