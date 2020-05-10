Much of the U.S. has resumed business. How will this affect the spread of the coronavirus?

Gradually, around the USA, state governors are relaxing self-quarantining requirements. Some are easing in to a full reopening of the economy, only allowing the opening of some businesses where there’s minimal human-to-human contact – including campgrounds and RV parks. Others are fully opening – restaurants, movie theaters, hair styling salons, bowling alleys – virtually everything.

Many scientists and medical experts say this is a recipe for disaster. Others say it needs to be done to help the economy and stop the bleeding of jobs, where 20.5 million were lost in April alone.

What do you think? Are we cruisin’ for a bruisin’ or just doing what’s best, all things considered?

