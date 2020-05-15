Are you putting off routine doctor and dentist appointments these days?

Are you putting off routine medical appointments these days? Maybe you feel there might be germs lurking there that could do you harm, and that’s not good in today’s pandemic world.
Or perhaps the doctor’s or dentist’s office is closed for now.
Wife and I have telemed appointments Wednesday. But we still had to go to lab first. Hard to draw blood over the telephone.
Here the docs are using telephone consults (updates) for routine checkups , new prescriptions etc. Their staff setup a time and they call you at home and discusses your health with you.
You missed a possibility; I’m stuck out of my heathcare’s range, creating even greater difficulties for dental care.
People have died due to the lack of medical care during this time. I think we’re going to find that more died of heart issues, cancer, and other issues (e.g. birth related deaths) due to lack of serious treatment than died of COVID. I know of at least 2 cases myself. So busy protecting the cases that never materialized that the people with real medical needs were neglected. Makes my heart ache.