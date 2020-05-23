Do you believe a vaccine for the coronavirus will be available to you in 2020?

One expert says one thing, another expert says something different. Who do you believe?

Some authorities including well-known politicians claim with confidence that a cure for COVID-19 is on the way, and soon. Most scientists disagree. It will be years, they say.

Even if a vaccine is developed in 2020, medical experts say it will be impossible to manufacture enough of it any time soon to begin to treat the billions of people who need it.

When it comes right down to it, nobody knows when a vaccine will be developed and when it will be widely available. Everybody is just guessing. We all want it, yes, and we want it NOW, so we can get back to our normal lives. Wearing a mask everywhere is not a whole lot of fun.

So what do you think? How long will it be before you get that shot in the arm that will enable you to reclaim the life you’ve been forced to put on hold?

