Are you spending this Memorial Day weekend in your RV?

Are you reading this now in the comfort of your RV? If so that likely means you’ll be answering “yes” below — that you are spending this weekend in your RV. Lucky you!

The news media is reporting that campgrounds and RV parks across the USA and Canada are filled up except those in states and provinces where they have been ordered to stay closed.

So what about you? Are you in your RV this weekend? Or just staying somewhere else, like a regular home that doesn’t even have wheels (what fun is that?). As always, your comments are welcome. Just be nice!

