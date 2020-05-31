Did you watch the Space X rocket launch yesterday as it happened?

Did you watch yesterday, May 30, as two NASA astronauts rode atop a Space X rocket en route to the International Space Station?
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley departed the Florida launch pad in the capsule Dragon at 3:22 p.m. Eastern Time to meet up with the three other astronauts currently aboard the space station.
The launch and most of the entire 19-hour trip is being live streamed by NASA at nasa.gov.
Did you watch “liftoff” live on Saturday? (If you missed it, you can watch below.)
##RVT950b
Leave a Comment