How many miles will you put on your RV this summer compared to last?

The results of this poll should be interesting. Even two months ago, most RVers thought summer RV travel would probably not be advisable, even impossible due to state and local restrictions related to COVID-19.

But gradually more and more people are heading out in RVs, which are thought by many to be the safest way to travel in these potentially deadly times. RV parks are already filling up, and who knows how much space will still be available in the months ahead?

So what about you? Do you think you will travel as many miles (or kilometers for our Canadian readers) this summer as last summer? Take your best guess.

And remember, the poll may take a few moments to load, so stand by.

