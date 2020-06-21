If someone offered you top dollar for your RV, would you sell it?

Let’s say an honest-looking guy walks by where you keep your RV – in your driveway, for example – and he looks at it and says, “Wow! That’s one great-looking RV. I’ll pay you top dollar for it if you sell it to me.”

If you think he’s honest, and he means it, and he’s absolutely not pulling a con job, would you quote him an absolutely top dollar price and say, “Pay me that and it’s yours.”

Remember, we’re talking about top dollar – more than anybody would normally pay!

Would you do it? Or would you say, “No way, I love this little rolling home and I’m not giving her up for a gazillion dollars until all her construction glue melts, her roof peels off, and all the staples that hold her together pop out!”

Again, assume the person making the offer is totally legit. What would you do? Sell or not sell? That’s the question. Remember, the poll could take a few moments to load, so hold your horses while it does its thing.