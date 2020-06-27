If your RV electricity were monitored would you be more careful with its use?

Most RV parks charge a flat rate for electricity for stays of a day, up to a week. But very often, if not most often, RVers who stay a month or longer pay for their electricity depending on how much they use.

If you’ve been RVing for long you have likely experienced both situations, one where you could use all the electricity you want but pay a flat fee, just like everyone else in the park. But in other parks, your usage is monitored, so you pay for what you use. If you are an electricity miser you pay less. If you are an electricity hog, you pay more.

Which are you? If you were charged for how much electricity you actually use, would you be more careful about much you used?

Inquiring RVer minds want to know. And remember, the poll may take a few moments to load, so stand by. As always, the wait will be worth it.