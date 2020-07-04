Do you insure your RV on a separate policy from your other vehicles?

Do you insure your car (or truck), and your RV on the same insurance policy? Or do you have separate policies for each? Some RVers just go ahead and buy one policy that covers all their vehicles.

That may not always be the best way to do it, but that’s what some people do.

What about you – same policy or different policies?

Please stand by. The poll may take a moment to show up.

