Do you think voting by mail is a good idea?

With the Presidential and other major elections only months ahead, there has been a lot of discussion about the merits of offering mail-in voting. Proponents of the idea note that for some voters, it’s hard to even get to a polling place, and then once there, lines and waiting times can be long.
Voting by mail is good thing for many RVers, who may be a long way from home and unable to get to their local polling place. Of course, absentee voting has been around for a long time in all or at least most places.
Others, for various reasons, believe that voting by mail is not a good idea.
What about you? What do you think? Please take a moment to answer our poll. If you wish to leave a comment, please do so, but do not turn this into a political brawl. Just let us know if you believe this method of voting is good or bad.
Remember, it may take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by. It will show up, trust us.
I have been voting by mail since 1994, why is there such a furor about it now. In my home state they are trying to computerize the voting booth. They had some success in the last primary, but since there were fewer sites there was confusion about where one was supposed to go, and naturally some of the machines were offline. Anyone who wants to go to a physical location, should be accommodated but there is no problem with mail-ins and that should be an option also. Politicians want whatever gives them an edge, so they should not have a voice in this, it should be the people’s choice…..