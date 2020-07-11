Do you think voting by mail is a good idea?

With the Presidential and other major elections only months ahead, there has been a lot of discussion about the merits of offering mail-in voting. Proponents of the idea note that for some voters, it’s hard to even get to a polling place, and then once there, lines and waiting times can be long.

Voting by mail is good thing for many RVers, who may be a long way from home and unable to get to their local polling place. Of course, absentee voting has been around for a long time in all or at least most places.

Others, for various reasons, believe that voting by mail is not a good idea.

What about you? What do you think? Please take a moment to answer our poll. If you wish to leave a comment, please do so, but do not turn this into a political brawl. Just let us know if you believe this method of voting is good or bad.

