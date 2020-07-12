At this very moment are you in your RV or somewhere else?

Where are you right now – at this very moment, as in RIGHT NOW? Are you in your sticks and bricks home, maybe having breakfast with your special (or not so special) someone? Or maybe you’re enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors at your favorite coffee house, reading this on your phone. Or maybe you’re flying at 35,000 feet in an airliner (too bad for you), using the onboard WiFi.

Or maybe you’re in your office and reading our fabulously interesting newsletter while your boss is out to lunch enjoying cocktails with his millionaire buddies.

But maybe you’re one of the lucky people who’s reading this inside your RV, whether you live in it full-time or are out camping in the woods or by a beautiful ocean shore for the weekend. (Geez … can our staff join you? We promise to wear masks!)

Please let us know. And remember, it can take a few seconds for the poll to load … so stand by there, pardner!

And if you are reading this in a very unusual place, by all means tell us about it in the comments section below. Where are you? Are you on the space station? Aboard a ship at sea? Are you serving in the military in some exotic location? Please tell us.