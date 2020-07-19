Should public schools open on their normal schedules this fall?

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no sign of ending soon and even getting worse, some politicians and business leaders are urging public schools across the country to open on schedule. But many scientists, medical experts and educators caution that it’s too soon. Many suggest that, at least for now, if schools are to open, then classes should be taught online or at least primarily online.
What do you think? Should schools open as they always do with students in attendance or should things be different this year?
If you feel strongly that you have a better way than the options in our poll, please leave a comment. And remember, be respectful of those who comment who do not share your views. No ranting or name-calling, please.
And, as always, please stand by if the poll does not show up right away.
For every one of the “many” medical and scientific person you quote as saying it’s not safe and we shouldn’t open schools there is another saying it is safe and we should open schools. But you choose to reference politicians and business people as the ones saying to open schools. Obviously not as qualified as the people you are quoting. Talk about biased journalism. If you can’t see that you are definitely part the left wing journalism that lost all credibility. Please let me know if you honestly cannot see how this is biased.
When schools reopen it should be with observation on all covid 19 precautions. If classrooms cannot space children far enough apart, they should be in school on shifts (as I was for my freshman year of high school). Not great but better than nothing.
I think schools should open because a lot of parents have to work they don’t have the time to keep staying home with there child
So, schools are babysitters.
Yep, that is what they have become for too many parents. Can we really call them parents?
School is not a baby sitter…you want to risk kids life cause you need a baby sitter.
Aren’t you concerned they might catch something from their peers and spread it in your house?
We are in a rural county in az with only 4 deaths and around 230 cases for a population of 30k , please don’t treat us the same as Phoenix metropolitan our kids need to be in school not online.
I’m in a small town too, but i don’t want it spread through our small town if i have to send my children to school.
Rural county in Midwest – a lot of homes do not have internet both due to poverty and/or non-availability in far-flung areas. According to some teachers I have spoken with, most “good” students try to comply with lesson plans; most others do not. Some few parents have blocked teachers from contacting them, in many cases because they work in essential (food production) jobs and not at home to enforce learning. Very few Covid cases in the area and even fewer actually sick. In places like this, seems schools should be open. Depends on conditions in each area.
If kids aren’t physically in school, then ISD’s should reimburse taxes back to taxpayers. Just glad mine are college grads and don’t have to worry about it.
I am a Georgia educator. We were dismissed in March when the numbers were a lot lower than now. We are expected to return during an actual pandemic, or perceived pandemic, depending on your point of view. Regardless of the point of view taken, people are dying. Please understand, I am eager to effectively educate my students. However, in my school we are being told we can not wear a mask while in the classroom giving instructions. We may can use a face shield. I’ve read the CDC report that theses are effective. I disagree. What is filtering the air with an open bottom face shield? Nothing. No one has the right to tell me or any other educator how to protect ourselves. I understand building rapport with students, but it’s more important to be well, safe, and protected if we are expected to be in the classroom during Covid-19.
I’m a retired teacher. We had a very good union to represent us. Being told we couldn’t wear a mask would not fly. In fact, starting schools up during a time of increased infections is just crazy. The teachers I know that are still working would love to have things be normal again. Teaching online is more work and less effective. It is also less rewarding and more difficult to connect with the students. We all want to go back to the way things were before. We have to be smart and patient. Maybe we’ll all be fortunate and a safe, effective vaccine will be produced sooner rather than later. Scientists tell us to wear masks, wash our hands and distance ourselves to lower the infection rate. Unfortunately, a classroom doesn’t lend itself to socially distancing and some students will not wear masks the way they should. I see many adults not following these simple rules. I doubt that their children will follow these rules either. I’m glad that I’m retired!
I totally agree!!! I know teachers that want to get back as theyiss theor students. People are acting like teachers think it’s easier when it truly isn’t. Teachers didn’t sign up for the job for the pay- so we need to keep an open mind to what teachers have to say.
There are labor laws that should protect you. That’s not responsible of your Board of Education to risk all their staff.
Julie, most Teachers desks are at least 6 feet from the front row of students. If social distancing, wearing masks and taking precautions wouldn’t work in School, why take precautions at all? There are procedures that can be used to keep the students away from the Teachers. Not learning, for our youth, is not a good thing. Just as not going to work will eventually kill our economy beyond repair! Being “responsible” works both ways!
I totally agree your life matters
Europe must know something this country does not know and are ignoring it. Send the children back to school. Asap.
What other countries, in Europe, know is respect for others. We have lost this in the past generation.
I keep hearing about how dangerous it would be to reopen schools but here are some actual results. Switzerland never closed them or their daycares and Germany, the Netherlands and several other countries have reopened theirs yet the actual numbers of kids and adults from these schools show no signs of the disease spreading. According to CDC, from Jan to June there was 29 Coronavirus deaths of children 14 and under. During that same period there were 100 deaths from influenza. That’s 3.44 times the number of Covid-19 deaths.
Good info Roy! Facts don’t lie. You know, some folks are more afraid of facts than anything. All their “research” relies on what is regurgitated to them from CNN. Shame.
Those countries you mentioned have also taken steps to flatten or eliminate the virus. The US has done one of the poorest jobs with controlling the spread of the virus. Yes facts are good, but we need apples to apples.
Hey Ray, please explain what this country could have done differently? You made a general comment without actually pointing out your facts to back it up. So what didn’t this country do?
My daughter is supposed to start kindergarten this year and I want her to have a great normal start to her academic career as possible! If someone doesn’t want their children to go to school, and prefers online education or homeschool then they should have that right. But with that being said I don’t think the rights of the rest of us that want to just live a normal free life and keep things the way they were should be taken away either. I want my daughter to go to school and have friends and do things that kids do. If she happens to get sick as much as I hate her being sick I know that it’s part of life and happens. If she were to come home and get me sick I know that happens too, and I’m ok with that too. I want to live not just be alive, what’s the point of being alive if you aren’t living! I know at least for me that my life is in God’s hands and only his will can be done as long as I trust and obey.
Nothing about this year will be normal so get that idea out of your head. You literally said what is the point of living if you arent living. So if that is the case why would you not he patient and safe avoid the risk of death; which is the same thing as not living?
So because there are cars on the road and I could get hit by a car if I walk on the sidewalk, should I stay in my House to play it safe? We each have choices to make in our lives. A different choice by someone else, does not make that persons choice any less “valid” than your choice! So quit telling people to get their own thoughts out of their head. Their thoughts are not yours to determine!
Troy…..Thank you for the thoughtful and well worded comment! But there will always be those that can’t have a discussion with others and basically tell you to “get that idea out of your head”. Such as Keegsy said to you. I, personally, agree with you totally.
And here’s another perspective: if it’s too risky for federal administration officials & cronies to be put in prison for their crimes (“a death sentence,” to hear their lawyers talk), how can anyone possibly feel it to be safe or appropriate to put children in an even less densely populated environment??
While having kids in classroom settings is, no doubt, better for instructional and study discipline reasons, I feel it’s always better that kids actually SURVIVE than receive a somewhat better lesson plan. Schools should be on-line only, unless a school district has zero COVID cases AND requires itinerary & info on contacts from the prior 14 days on every student, teacher, service staff AND administrator.
Our daughter-in-law and her mother both teach 5th grade. They both are adamant that the kids need to be back in school full time. For the following reasons, online teaching does not give the kids relief from the epidemic problem of abusive parents or guardians. Also it does not allow kids hands on learning in natural sciences, one on one problem solution and into many cases the nutritional benefits of 2 meals a day that are needed to be able to learn.
It’s a sad commentary on the American culture because one teaches in an upper-middle class area and the other in a lower class area.
Yes, yes, yes, to everything you stated. As a recently retired teacher from a low socio-economic area, I have lost sleep over wondering about how some of my former students are coping with staying at home in their dysfunctional and dangerous households. I can almost guarantee no one in the home was helping with homeschooling and the children were not learning. I think we have to think about the emotional and physical harm that is happening to a surprising number of students by staying home. Do we subject students to the almost guarantee of abuse and neglect that will occur at home, or take the slim chance they might catch a virus with a 99% survival rate? It’s a tough call, but I personally feel kids should be in school.
Tucker Carlson made an excellent point and you all need to go find it. But yes, all schools need to reopen and stop scaring our children. I am all for reopening.
Many school boards are holding virtual meetings to decide this issue. My question is if 9 or so school board members are afraid to meet together or with parents face to face, what makes them think it’s ok to put 30 students in a classroom with teachers 7 hours a day, 5 days a week?
In the state of Florida 1/3 of children presenting with symptoms are testing positive for Covid 19 and test are taking weeks to report. This is something that must be decided by individual school districts. It is wrong to compare a classroom full of first graders to shopping, movie theaters sports events etc. School districts and even individual families must be the decision makers here and they must make these decisions based on science and statistics not political mandates. Truthfully as a sandwiched grandmother I would like to see more programs aimed at making nursing homes safer for loved ones to visit and free grocery deliveries etc for our frail elderly. Mental health in a time of isolation from family and friends is a huge issue for both our 5 year olds and our 85 year olds. However our 5 year olds have time to recover our 85 year old do not
This poll should be addressed only to families who have school age children, or are teachers, or school workers, or school administrators, or bus drivers or bus aids or school security workers. They are the ones who are directly affected as to what happens concerning their health and future. Then, maybe, you would get a better idea of what should be done and not just the feeling of the general public.
We do not have a dog in this fight as we are retired and all children and grand children are long out of school. So when it comes to peoples safety and livelihood, hopefully polls will be more specific to those involved.
You don’t know when you might come in contact with a child, a family member, or a teacher that has covid. They could be asymptomatic and not even know themselves. So, yes you do have a ‘dog in this fight”, we all do.
We don’t have any small kids at home, but I am concerned for my grand nieces and nephews. I would think most of us have a “dog in this fight”. I care for the little ones in Sunday School too.
We now have ample data showing school-age children are by far the least susceptible to infection by the COVID-19 virus. In the U.S., children represent 22% of the population but only 1.7% of all COVID-19 infections. According to the CDC, only 30 children under age 15 have died from COVID-19 — less than one-sixth the number that die each year from the flu.
In other words, the chances of children under 18 contracting COVID-19 is exceedingly small, and the chances of them dying from it is almost nonexistent.
You state only 30 children have died? one child covid death is too many!
I agree. Except we don’t shut down anything during flu season where 30M to 60M people contract the flu even with a vaccine and between 30K and 80K (80K in 2018) deaths including children. The deaths have been in children have been in underlying medical conditions. Those children….as well as any teachers, and those 65 or over, should stay home. Children w/distance learning, adults on disability. No one under 18 in California, a state of 40 million people, have died.
I don’t know any of those 30 children – BUT if one were mine …….
Yesterday 85 children age 2 and under, tested positive in a county near Corpus Christi, Tx. They broke the record for number of positive test in one day for children.
Children are susceptible. If these children have siblings there is a good chance there will be at least 85 more adolescent cases. That is 85 reasons for the decision to have on campus learning delayed in lieu of at home, online lessons placed in the hands of the local school boards as Governor Abbott is proposing for Texas.
There is always “risk” in life. No one is “safe”. Humans under the age of 40 are the least likely to have any serious affects from covid. Teachers and use tools like the grocery stores and or get another job. If teachers want to stay home then they get no pay.
Actually polls are showing that younger people are the highest rate of covid infections.
In the 20’s. Not under 18.
85 babies under age 1 in a Texas county have tested positive. The average age in Fla. is 34. The average age of teachers is 38. So if 1 kid infects 1 teacher does that mean the whole classload of that teacher needs quarantine? If not, who will substitute in the class for the teacher? There are more to this than meets initial inspection.
Now there are polls that determine who gets infected?
Average age is now 41, so your statement of 40 is technically correct. Are you a teacher or is a family member? Kids can and do transmit to others.
This is not a one size fits all situation. In some areas yes it will be disastrous to send them back. In others, it would be acceptable. So many kids are being raised by grand parents who may be more susceptible to virus than the kids would be exposed. Children 4-8 are not going to be able to attend school online, if they even have them. Older kids can understand and practice social distancing. Take the schools back to basics and teach the kids basic subjects and make the best of it where they can. No doubt this will have a lasting effect on the education in our country. But it is a fact that we can not stop living because of this. We have to work and learn. We just have to make the best of the situation.
Here in Florida it appears that older kids do not understand and practice social distancing. The latest I have heard is that since the relaxing of the cautions, the bigger numbers are in the ones out on the beaches and in the bars, rather than the oldsters. They will take it home to siblings and parents.
If it’s not ok to sit in movie house for 2 hours once a week or less often, why is it ok to sit in classroom 7 hours a day 5 days a week?
Because kids under 18 not getting the virus and those that do aren’t shedding it, which means they aren’t infecting people. This is coming from pediatricians, research doctors. Bee following a doctor, who’s name escapes me, (#old) , who is with Hoover Institute and a neurologist with Stanford. Plus many more totally reputable doctors/researchers.
BTW, what about all the grocery store workers. Haven’t heard of mass infections or shutting down stores. Maybe because they are following all the protocols, like they could do in school. Suicide rates and sexual/physical abuse rates are up significantly. What about those children who must feel so isolated. It’s frightening. Also, I have 7 grandchildren, ages 3 to 12. Their parents all want them in school. Even in households with lots of attention and positive environment, you can tell they miss their friends and the social interaction. They FaceTime with friends and pretty much have nothing to say because they aren’t doing anything.
Dr. Scott Atlas is the one you couldn’t remember. I (as a retired teacher with 2 school-aged grandchildren) totally agree with you. Life must go on people.
And life cannot go on without a mask or school for a while?
A new study in South Korea suggests that school reopenings will trigger more outbreaks.
The study of nearly 65,000 people found that children younger than 10 transmit to others much less often than adults do, but the risk is not zero. And those between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread the virus at least as well as adults.
Experts cautioned that the findings could mean clusters of infection in children of all ages. The director of the Harvard Global Health Institute called the study “one of the best” to date on the issue. Several school districts around the U.S. announced plans this week to start the academic year online, including Los Angeles.
Don’t send your kids to South Korea.
With the high infection rate in about 40 states (which is increasing every day) it would be safer for kids to go to school in South Korea! When the infection rates decrease to a safe level, then we can send children back to school as it was before.
During the week of March 15-19, 2020, the USA had fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. That was considered a serious enough risk to students that schools closed all over America. Over the past 5 days (July 15-19, 2020), the US had had more than 70,000 new cases per day. Why is this considered by some to be such a tiny risk that schools may now open safely?
If students fall behind academically due to schools remaining closed, that can be made up. If students die due to schools opening when it isn’t safe, those lives will be gone forever.
James, I couldn’t have said it better.