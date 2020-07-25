Has a mouse, rat or squirrel ever taken up residence in your RV?

By Chuck Woodbury

A rat moved into my RV last year when it was closed up for winter. I don’t know how long it was in there, but when I first noticed its droppings, it grossed me out. I looked around and found a couple little chewed items and spots of urine on couch pillows.

All of a sudden, my little sanctuary was violated and felt very dirty.

I never saw the rodent, and wasn’t even sure it, or they, were still there. But I set a couple of traps baited with pieces of Snicker Bar to be sure. A few days passed, but no creature. Gail and I cleaned up the RV, and tossed away the pillows.

I concluded the rat was gone. Then, a few days later, as I was about to step out the door, I noticed a rodent along the way, dead. It was a small rat. I have no idea how it died, but that was the invader.

Which brings me to our poll question. Has your RV ever been occupied by a rodent, rat, mouse, squirrel or other creature? If so, please leave a comment about what happened, and how you got rid of the invader(s).