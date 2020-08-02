How long ago did you buy your first RV?

How long has it been since you bought your very first RV? Decades? Or maybe you just bought your very first one only weeks ago? If so, welcome Newbie!

RVs are selling like hotcakes right now, so maybe you’re among those newbie buyers who are chomping at the bit to get out there on the road and see the good ol’ USA (or Canada) without any nasty germs sneaking up your nose and doing you harm. Really, who wants to stay in a hotel right now when the guy or gal who slept in the bed the night before was up all night coughing, sneezing and wheezing, spreading germs every which way?

“No way!” a lot of people are saying, and so they say to themselves, “I think I’ll buy me a recreational vehicle and not have to worry about sick people with germs!”

But wait! Maybe you’ve had your RV for decades and the coronavirus threat had nothing to do with your purchase. So go ahead, take our poll.