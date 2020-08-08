Do you prefer to move around often with your RV or stay put for months on end?

How do you use your RV? Is it for weekend camping trips in the summer? Or do you use it to head south each winter for soaking up sunshine instead of shoveling up snow?

For an increasing number of RVers, a recreational vehicle — motorhome, travel trailer or fifth wheel — is not about “recreation” at all, but about living. It’s their full-time home. Maybe they’ve retired and a big home with empty children’s bedrooms is no longer necessary. Or maybe they’ve mowed one too many lawns in their lifetimes and enough is enough.

Perhaps it’s time to see the good ol’ USA (or Canada), now that their work life is finished – No more suit and ties for these folks.

Lately, perhaps it’s a way to travel without flying and staying in hotels, where nasty invisible germs may lurk, left by the last guest.

What about you? How do you use your RV? Remember, the poll may take a few moments to load, so stand by…