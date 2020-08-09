Generally, how much is too much to pay to dump your holding tanks?

Just like the living creatures of the Earth, our RVs, too, need a potty break now and then. For RVers who most often stay in full-hookup RV parks, it’s no problem. They just pull a handle or push a button on their RV and like magic, the tanks empty. Easy as pie.

But what about those times when an RVer isn’t hooked up to a sewer? No matter how well water is conserved and the toilet water managed, there does come a time when you just have to make space for future needs.

So, here’s the question: When your RV’s holding tanks are about ready to spill over, how much are you willing to pay to empty them? We realize that if there’s not another dump station for 50 miles and your tanks are about to flood your floor, you’ll pay whatever is asked, maybe mumbling under your breath something about “highway robbery.”

Assume we’re talking here about dumping at a location where you didn’t already pay to camp. Most times you are not asked to pay extra.

Okay, what’s too much to pay in your book?