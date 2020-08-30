Would you stay a week where there’s no cell phone or internet service?

How important is the ability to make and receive phone calls and access the Internet? Are you so dependent (or addicted to) these services that you want — or even need — to always be connected, or at least connected as often as possible?

How likely is it that you would stay a week in your RV in a place where there was no phone service, no Wi-Fi, and no other way to get online? Would you welcome the break from this busy always-connected world, or would you dread it?

Curious RVer minds want to know. Remember, it may take a moment for the poll to load, so stand by. It’ll be worth it.

