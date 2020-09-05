Is the ongoing pandemic weighing on you emotionally?

As the months pass by, and the pandemic dictates to at least some degree how we live our lives, are you feeling emotionally stressed? Are you frustrated, or maybe even a little angry that this seems so unfair? Do you feel more “on edge” than you did in the past?

Until early this year, we have lived our lives being able to pretty much go where we want, when we want, with not much thought to catching a serious disease. Some of us may feel we’re at least somewhat caged in now.

But catching a cold or even the seasonal flu is not in the same league as what we’re dealing with today. With COVID-19, hospitalization is often required and the chance of dying is higher than most diseases, especially among the over-60 crowd, which makes up the largest segment of this website’s audience.

How are you taking it? Are you feeling pretty close to normal, or maybe stressed at the loss of what was once your normal life?

Please take a moment to answer our poll.